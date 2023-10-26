32% Of Pensioners Received Under 1K Euro/Month In 2022 In Italy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Some 58% of state pensions paid out in 2022 had a monthly amount of less than 1,000 euros, the National Social Security Institute INPS said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

In the same year, the overall proportion of pensioners receiving pension income below this threshold stood at 31.9% due to the possibility of receiving cumulative payments, INPS added.

Among the female population, the proportion of pensioners receiving less than 1,000 euros a month rose to 39.4%, while for men it fell to 23.9%.

In total, pensioners receiving below 1,000 euros per month amounted to 5.15 million people and accounted for 11% of total expenditure.

By comparison, 2.3% of the total pensioner population, or 365,957 people, received at least five thousand euros per month gross, accounting for 9.4% of total expenditure.

Overall, INPS said women represented 52% of the total pensioner population of 16.13 million people but received 44% of total pension payments.

In 2022 the average annual pension stood at 19,976 euros, while for women it was 16,991 euros and for men, it was 23,167 euros, the institute added.