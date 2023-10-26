China Supports Kyrgyzstan In Need To Establish SCO Development Bank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ((It is important to advance work on the establishment of a SCO
Development Bank to respond to the development financing needs of
member states,)) Premier Li Qiang said at the meeting of the Heads
of Government the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in an
expanded format, Azernews reports, citing 24
News Agency.
He said the SCO countries should speed up the process of
reviving the region's economy. It is proposed to join efforts to
create a safe and efficient transport system, continuously promote
liberalization and simplification of trade and investment
procedures, and ensure stable and smooth functioning of production
and sales chains.
((The PRC is willing to further expand imports of high-quality
goods from other member countries of the organization. In addition,
it is necessary to strengthen the regional security barrier and
resolutely resist attempts of external interference and bloc
confrontation. The SCO mechanism for responding to security threats
should be improved as soon as possible, and the three forces of
evil (terrorism, extremism, separatism) and all kinds of
cross-border crime should be firmly countered,)) Li Qiang said.
