China Supports Kyrgyzstan In Need To Establish SCO Development Bank

(MENAFN- AzerNews) ((It is important to advance work on the establishment of a SCO Development Bank to respond to the development financing needs of member states,)) Premier Li Qiang said at the meeting of the Heads of Government the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in an expanded format, Azernews reports, citing 24 News Agency.

He said the SCO countries should speed up the process of reviving the region's economy. It is proposed to join efforts to create a safe and efficient transport system, continuously promote liberalization and simplification of trade and investment procedures, and ensure stable and smooth functioning of production and sales chains.

((The PRC is willing to further expand imports of high-quality goods from other member countries of the organization. In addition, it is necessary to strengthen the regional security barrier and resolutely resist attempts of external interference and bloc confrontation. The SCO mechanism for responding to security threats should be improved as soon as possible, and the three forces of evil (terrorism, extremism, separatism) and all kinds of cross-border crime should be firmly countered,)) Li Qiang said.