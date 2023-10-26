FM Joly's Anti-Azerbaijani Sentiment Stems From Crusader Mentality

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The irresponsible and nonsensical views of Canadian Foreign
Minister Melanie Joly targeting Azerbaijan have already become a
tradition. Lately, while being in Armenia, the Canadian minister
made statements accusing Azerbaijan. " This statement was made by
the Western Azerbaijani Community in response to false statements
by the Canadian Foreign Ministry.
The fact that the Canadian minister, who urged Azerbaijan to
allow the return of Armenians from Garabagh, did not address the
same appeal to the Armenian government regarding the return of
expelled Azerbaijanis, and that Canada did not call on Armenia to
end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories even once in 30
years, and that now calls Azerbaijan to respect the territorial
integrity of Armenia, clearly stems from the crusader mentality of
M. Joly,” the Western Azerbaijan Community said in a statement.
“Canadian minister's visit to a combat position of the Armenian
Army on the border with Azerbaijan is an obvious provocation and
shows M. Joly's dilettantism and prejudice against Azerbaijan. It
is completely unacceptable that a representative of Canada, a
country located on the other side of the ocean, visits a combat
position on the border and observes Azerbaijan with binoculars.
This actually shows that Canada sees Azerbaijan as an enemy.
The Canadian minister's threat of sanctions against Azerbaijan
is ironic and disgusting. Canada should know its place and not make
itself a laughing stock with such baseless and hysterical
statements. M. Joly seems to be emulating Yuri Kim, who once
attempted to take a commanding tone when addressing Azerbaijan.
We resolutely reject the "lectures" by hypocrites, those who
embarked on a "new crusade" and by the country whose history is
full of shameful pages against indigenous peoples, whose police,
security, and border services have established a mechanism of
control over individuals on the basis of ethnicity and religion
(the practice of "racial profiling"),” the Community adds.
