Armenia Should Be Condemned Not Only For Human Crimes But Also For Ecocide

Representatives of Azerbaijan's civil society strongly condemned
Armenia's mine terrorism against the nature, biological diversity,
and animal world of the South Caucasus. According to preliminary
information, more than 1.5 million mines and unexploded ordnance
were found in Karabakh and East Zangazur, in the territories
liberated from the occupation of the Republic of Armenia in 2020;
and more lndmines are likely to exist.
Unfortunately, Azerbaijan is one of the countries most
contaminated with landmines in the world. Recently, videos and
photos of 2 bears (Ursus arctos) who were victims of landmines in
the liberated areas have become public. It was a very disappointing
moment, indeed. It was clearly observed that one of the bears fell
on a mine and was crippled, and the other cub died after stepping
on the mine. It should be noted with regret that the mine that
caused the death of the bear cub was produced in Armenia in 2021.
This means that even after the 44-day war in 2020, Armenia
continued to mine the territories of Azerbaijan by abusing the
Lachin road. Only in September 2023, as a result of local
anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army, the
mining of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia was prevented.
A few years ago, the World
Wildlife Fund (WWF) published a picture of 2 leopards (Panthera
pardus) whose legs were crippled on the border between Armenia and
Azerbaijan. In Garabagh and East Zangazur, there are also
endangered species on the International Red List. This kind of
cruel attitude shown by the Republic of Armenia towards animals and
wild fauna is unacceptable. The rare natural pearls and animals of
a biodiversity-rich region like the South Caucasus should not be
subjected to such treatment. Armenia also used animals as
conspirators. On September 11, 2023, the illegal armed groups of
Armenia in the territory of Azerbaijan attached a remote-controlled
improvised explosive device to a dog and forced it to move in the
direction of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army. As a result of
the vigilance of the servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army, the
terrorist act was prevented.
Tavakkül Iskandarov, chairman of the Center for Biological
Diversity Public Union, commented on the subject to Azernews . First of all, he referred to the UN
Convention on Prohibitions or Restrictions on the Use of Mines and
other explosive devices.
"Unfortunately, although there is a convention on the use of
mines and demining of territories, Armenia still does not comply
with it. Today, the territory of Garabagh, once under the
occupation of Armenia, is one of the most polluted areas in the
world with mines. During the period of occupation, they continued
to lay mines at the same time after the great victory. As a result
of this incident, not only civilians but also nature and fauna
species were endangered," the head of the public union said.
Tavakkul Iskandarov pointed out the death of animals in the
mined area and said that he also encountered cases of animals being
maimed while walking in the mined area.
"It is possible that animals maimed by landmines may die later.
Because the animals after the mine are crippled, they are deprived
of the opportunity to hunt their prey. As a result, we often see
cases of those animals dying due to starvation. Therefore, today I
am in favor of providing this information to the world community.
For these actions, Armenia should be condemned in general, and the
world community should be aware of it," Iskanderov stressed.
At the same time, the Chairman of the Union clarified the idea
of what contribution animal rights protection organizations can
make in handing over maps of exact mine areas to protect the nature
of the South Caucasus from danger.
"In my opinion, there are groups and NGOs engaged in special
environmental activities that should be aware of such events. Of
course, they should disseminate information against these actions
of Armenians within their means in various forums and even
regularly cover them in the media," the head of the public union
said.
The expert also said that Armenia should respond to the world
community for its anti-humanist acts of eco-war and cruelty to
fauna.
"I think that Armenia should be condemned by the world community
not only for its acts of aggression, but also for its environmental
crimes, and should answer for its harmful actions against nature.
For this, the Azerbaijani side should do its best and raise issues
in various institutions, as well as in courts, in order to apply
certain sanctions against the Armenian side.
