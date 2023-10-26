23 Shelters Repaired And Equipped In Kherson Community

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kherson community has repaired and equipped 39 basic hiding places and 23 shelters
This was reported on Facebook by Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Ukrinform reported.
According to him, in the most shelled areas of the city, these protective structures become a second home for Kherson residents. Here they organize their everyday life, decorate the premises and keep order. Here they also save their pets from enemy attacks.
As reported, all the surviving shelters in Novovorontsovka, in the de-occupied part of the Kherson region, have been opened and cleared.
