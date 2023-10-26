Civilian Killed In Airstrike On Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 59-year-old civilian was killed as a result of an airstrike on Beryslav district in Kherson region.
"A pre-trial investigation was launched into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder," the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office posted on Facebook .
According to the investigation data, around 13:20 on October 26, 2023, the Russian army launched an airstrike on Beryslav district of Kherson region. One of the aerial bombs was dropped near a cafe, killing a 59-year-old local resident.
Information on other victims is being clarified.
As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure objects, including a kindergarten, were damaged.
As reported, the Russian troops fired 365 shells from various weapons at Kherson region over the past day, killing two civilians.
