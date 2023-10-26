Law Enforcer Injured In Enemy Drone Attack In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson, a 40-year-old law enforcement officer was injured in an enemy drone attack.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In the afternoon, the Russian army struck Korabelnyi district of Kherson," Prokudin said.

According to him, a 40-year-old law enforcement officer was injured in the enemy drone attack - he received minor injuries.

Civilian killed in airstrike onregion

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson City Military Administration, wrote on Telegram that the law enforcement officer sustained a left shoulder injury. He was on the street at the time of the attack. He is currently in the hospital.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops fired 365 shells at Kherson region in the past day, killing two civilians.