Tanks, Ammunition And Drones: Denmark Provides Ukraine With New Military Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The government of Denmark has announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth 3.7 billion Danish kroner (over $522 million).

The Ministry of Defense of Denmark stated this on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the 13th aid package includes IFV-2 and T-72 tanks, armored evacuation vehicles, ammunition and drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky met with Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen. During the meeting, the parties focused on strengthening the Ukrainian air defenses with modern fighter jets and new air defense systems, and also discussed cooperation within the aircraft coalition and training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, which Denmark and other partners are set to transfer to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen discussed in a phone conversation the importance of further long-term macroeconomic support for Ukraine and agreed on future joint steps in regional and global formats.