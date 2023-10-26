United States Announces New Security Assistance Package Worth $150M For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has announced a new security assistance package worth $150 million for Ukraine.

This is said in a statement by the U.S. Department of Defense, Ukrinform reports.

“This security assistance package is another visible signal of the United States' continued commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression. The United States remains committed to working with Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs,” the statement says.

The department noted that the announced assistance in the 49th ninth tranche of equipment to be provided from the U.S. Department of Defense inventories for Ukraine since August 2021.

“The Biden Administration calls on Congress to meet its commitment to the people of Ukraine by passing additional funding to ensure Ukraine continues to have what it needs to defend itself against Russia's brutal war of choice,” the statement says.

The Pentagon added that“security assistance for Ukraine is a smart investment in our national security”.“It helps to prevent a larger conflict in the region and deter potential aggression elsewhere, while strengthening our defense industrial base and creating highly skilled jobs for the American people,” the statement says.

The capabilities in this package include:



additional munitions for National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS):

AIM-9M missiles for air defense; Stinger anti-aircraft missiles;



Additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery rounds;

Tube-Launched, Optically-Tracked, Wire-Guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin anti-armor systems;

More than 2 million rounds of small arms ammunition;

Night vision devices;

Demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing;

Cold weather gear; and Spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.

Since the end of February 2022, the total amount of defense aid provided by the United States to Ukraine has reached almost $44 billion.

