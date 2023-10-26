Azerbaijan Represented At Tourism Exhibition In Japan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan is represented at the tourism exhibition in Japan,
Trend reports.
The State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan
said the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan are presented at the
Tourism Expo Japan 2023 exhibition, held from October 26 through
October 29, 2023 in Osaka.
The participants of the exhibition get acquainted with
the possibilities of cultural, natural, health, business tourism in
Azerbaijan, as well as the traditions of winemaking and
gastronomy.
The agency noted that on the first day of the
exhibition, meetings were organized with representatives of travel
companies Gerso Travel, Asia Travel and ENC Tours, the Osaka
Tourism Bureau, the Japan Association of Travel Agents, where
prospects for cooperation were discussed.
In addition, the Ambassador of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to Japan, Gursel Ismayilzada, visited the national stand
and got acquainted with the work of the exhibition.
In general, 1275 companies from 70 countries of the
world are represented at the exhibition, which is considered one of
the main tourist sites of the Asian region.
A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the
field of tourism was signed between the State Tourism Agency of the
Republic of Azerbaijan and the Japanese Tourism Agency in 2022. The
memorandum provides for the exchange of experience and information
in the field of promotion of tourism products, mutual promotion and
strengthening of ties between experts in the field of tourism,
support for the mutual participation of travel agencies and travel
service providers in international tourism exhibitions and other
events.
