Azerbaijan Represented At Tourism Exhibition In Japan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijan is represented at the tourism exhibition in Japan, Trend reports.

The State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan said the tourism opportunities of Azerbaijan are presented at the Tourism Expo Japan 2023 exhibition, held from October 26 through October 29, 2023 in Osaka.

The participants of the exhibition get acquainted with the possibilities of cultural, natural, health, business tourism in Azerbaijan, as well as the traditions of winemaking and gastronomy.

The agency noted that on the first day of the exhibition, meetings were organized with representatives of travel companies Gerso Travel, Asia Travel and ENC Tours, the Osaka Tourism Bureau, the Japan Association of Travel Agents, where prospects for cooperation were discussed.

In addition, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Japan, Gursel Ismayilzada, visited the national stand and got acquainted with the work of the exhibition.

In general, 1275 companies from 70 countries of the world are represented at the exhibition, which is considered one of the main tourist sites of the Asian region.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of tourism was signed between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Japanese Tourism Agency in 2022. The memorandum provides for the exchange of experience and information in the field of promotion of tourism products, mutual promotion and strengthening of ties between experts in the field of tourism, support for the mutual participation of travel agencies and travel service providers in international tourism exhibitions and other events.