Azerbaijani, Georgian Pms Discuss Projects Implemented Between Two Countries (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Georgian Prime
Minister Irakli Garibashvili today during a working visit to
Tbilisi, Trend reports.
Asadov thanked for the invitation to the Tbilisi Silk
Road Forum, which was held in the capital of Georgia, and stressed
the importance of the event in terms of discussing economic and
transport issues on the regional and global agenda.
In addition, at the meeting, satisfaction was
expressed with the development of interstate relations between the
two countries. It was noted that as a result of the joint efforts
of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili,
the relations of the strategic partnership of the countries have
acquired a comprehensive character.
The sides highly appreciated trade and economic
cooperation, stressing that over the nine months of this year, the
volume of mutual trade increased by more than 12 percent. It was
noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is one of the largest
investors in Georgia. Information was also provided about the
favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan.
The energy sector was assessed as one of the main
priorities of bilateral cooperation. It was noted that the
Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus gas
pipeline) and Southern Gas Corridor projects make an important
contribution to the economic progress of both Azerbaijan and
Georgia.
Moreover, it was stressed that the joint energy and
transport projects of Azerbaijan and Georgia have served to
transform the South Caucasus, changed the political, economic,
transport and energy map of the region.
The sides emphasized the growing importance of the
Middle Corridor, confirming that both countries attach great
importance to expanding the potential of transport corridors
passing through their territories.
Seaports in Azerbaijan and Georgia were assessed as
important links in the Middle Corridor. Confidence was expressed
that the expansion of cooperation in the field of port
infrastructure will serve the development of the Middle
Corridor.
In addition, it was stated that the Green Energy
Corridor project implemented with the participation of both
countries will make an important contribution to ensuring Europe's
energy security.
Asadov expressed gratitude in connection with the wide
celebration in Georgia of the 100th anniversary of the national
leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. In this regard,
the importance of organizing a photo exhibition dedicated to the
100th anniversary of the great leader in Tbilisi during the visit
of President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia in October this year was
stressed.
In general, specific projects implemented between the
two countries were considered, prospects for cooperation in various
areas of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.
