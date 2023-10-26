Azerbaijani, Georgian Pms Discuss Projects Implemented Between Two Countries (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today during a working visit to Tbilisi, Trend reports.

Asadov thanked for the invitation to the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum, which was held in the capital of Georgia, and stressed the importance of the event in terms of discussing economic and transport issues on the regional and global agenda.

In addition, at the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the development of interstate relations between the two countries. It was noted that as a result of the joint efforts of President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the relations of the strategic partnership of the countries have acquired a comprehensive character.

The sides highly appreciated trade and economic cooperation, stressing that over the nine months of this year, the volume of mutual trade increased by more than 12 percent. It was noted with satisfaction that Azerbaijan is one of the largest investors in Georgia. Information was also provided about the favorable investment climate in Azerbaijan.

The energy sector was assessed as one of the main priorities of bilateral cooperation. It was noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (South Caucasus gas pipeline) and Southern Gas Corridor projects make an important contribution to the economic progress of both Azerbaijan and Georgia.

Moreover, it was stressed that the joint energy and transport projects of Azerbaijan and Georgia have served to transform the South Caucasus, changed the political, economic, transport and energy map of the region.

The sides emphasized the growing importance of the Middle Corridor, confirming that both countries attach great importance to expanding the potential of transport corridors passing through their territories.

Seaports in Azerbaijan and Georgia were assessed as important links in the Middle Corridor. Confidence was expressed that the expansion of cooperation in the field of port infrastructure will serve the development of the Middle Corridor.

In addition, it was stated that the Green Energy Corridor project implemented with the participation of both countries will make an important contribution to ensuring Europe's energy security.

Asadov expressed gratitude in connection with the wide celebration in Georgia of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev. In this regard, the importance of organizing a photo exhibition dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the great leader in Tbilisi during the visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Georgia in October this year was stressed.

In general, specific projects implemented between the two countries were considered, prospects for cooperation in various areas of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.