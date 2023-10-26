Speaker Of Azerbaijani Parliament Visits Monument To Heydar Aliyev In Ankara (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The parliamentary
delegation headed by the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament)
Sahiba Gafarova visited the monument to the great leader in the
Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara as part of the official visit to
Türkiye, Trend reports.
Gafarova paid tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar
Aliyev, laid a wreath in front of the monument erected in the
park.
The Heydar Aliyev Park in Ankara was established in 2004. In
2012, a major reconstruction was carried out in the park, which is
one of the beautiful corners of the Turkish capital.
