Cultural Exchange Between UK, Azerbaijan Leads To Success In Dev't Of Business, Diplomacy Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The cultural and educational exchange between the UK and Azerbaijan is very valuable for the development of business and diplomacy, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said at the event dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the British Council's activities in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The ambassador highlighted the important role of the British Council in building trust and mutual understanding between the two countries over the past 30 years.

"The British Council has been creating opportunities to unite people in Azerbaijan and the UK for 30 years. Their work in the field of art, education and the development of the English language inspires and contributes to the creation of a strong partnership between the countries, strengthening mutual trust and understanding," he said.

The British Council has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1993, creating opportunities and establishing ties with the UK.

The British Council has sought to promote mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of Azerbaijan and the UK since the beginning of its activities in the countries.

The British Council is an international organization of the UK aimed at the development of cultural ties and education. The organization is active in more than 200 countries and has offices in more than 100 countries around the world.