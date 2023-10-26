Cultural Exchange Between UK, Azerbaijan Leads To Success In Dev't Of Business, Diplomacy Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The
cultural and educational exchange between the UK and Azerbaijan is
very valuable for the development of business and diplomacy, UK
Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said at the event dedicated to
the 30th anniversary of the British Council's activities in
Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
The ambassador highlighted the important role of the
British Council in building trust and mutual understanding between
the two countries over the past 30 years.
"The British Council has been creating opportunities
to unite people in Azerbaijan and the UK for 30 years. Their work
in the field of art, education and the development of the English
language inspires and contributes to the creation of a strong
partnership between the countries, strengthening mutual trust and
understanding," he said.
The British Council has been operating in Azerbaijan
since 1993, creating opportunities and establishing ties with the
UK.
The British Council has sought to promote mutual
understanding and trust between the peoples of Azerbaijan and the
UK since the beginning of its activities in the countries.
The British Council is an international organization
of the UK aimed at the development of cultural ties and education.
The organization is active in more than 200 countries and has
offices in more than 100 countries around the world.
MENAFN26102023000187011040ID1107313043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.