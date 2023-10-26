Azerbaijan's Role Crucial For Export Of Gas From Turkmenistan - President Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Trilateral
cooperation with Azerbaijan is important for the export of Turkmen
gas to the global markets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
said, Trend reports.
He has made the remark during a joint press conference with his
Turkmen counterpart Sardar Berdymakhmedov in Ankara.
Erdogan noted that the three countries are committed to
contributing to energy security through this cooperation.
"During our meeting, we shared our views on improving the middle
West-East corridor passing through the Caspian Sea. We saw that
Turkmenistan and Türkiye have the same view on many issues," he
said.
The President also noted that Türkiye wants Turkmenistan, which
has observer status within the Organization of Turkic States, to
become a full member of the organization
MENAFN26102023000187011040ID1107313041
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.