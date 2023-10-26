Azerbaijan's Role Crucial For Export Of Gas From Turkmenistan - President Erdogan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Trilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan is important for the export of Turkmen gas to the global markets, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

He has made the remark during a joint press conference with his Turkmen counterpart Sardar Berdymakhmedov in Ankara.

Erdogan noted that the three countries are committed to contributing to energy security through this cooperation.

"During our meeting, we shared our views on improving the middle West-East corridor passing through the Caspian Sea. We saw that Turkmenistan and Türkiye have the same view on many issues," he said.

The President also noted that Türkiye wants Turkmenistan, which has observer status within the Organization of Turkic States, to become a full member of the organization