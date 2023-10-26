US Will Continue To Push For Peace Between Azerbaijan And Armenia - State Department

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. The US will continue to push for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on October 26, Trend reports.

"I think that it is in the interests of the two parties, it is interest in the region, and it is in the interest of the broader world that those two parties reach a peace agreement, and we will continue to push it," he said.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan held bilateral talks on June 27-29 at the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Virginia.

They met with US Secretary Antony Blinken and Assistant to the President and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in Washington.

The ministers and their teams continued working on the draft bilateral peace agreement. They reached an agreement on additional articles and achieved mutual understanding on the draft agreement, meanwhile acknowledging that the positions on some key issues require further work.