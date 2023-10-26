Iran Ready To Help Free Israeli Hostages - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Iran, together
with Qatar and Türkiye, is ready to help in the release of Israeli
hostages, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian,
speaking at a special session of the UN General Assembly said,
Trend reports.
"Hamas leaders have said they are ready to release civilian
hostages, and Iran, Turkey and Qatar intend to participate in
solving this important humanitarian problem," the minister
said.
A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of
October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began
from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration
of militants by land, water, and air.
Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack
from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
announced a mass gathering of reservists.
MENAFN26102023000187011040ID1107313039
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.