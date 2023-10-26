Iran Ready To Help Free Israeli Hostages - Minister

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 26. Iran, together with Qatar and Türkiye, is ready to help in the release of Israeli hostages, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, speaking at a special session of the UN General Assembly said, Trend reports.

"Hamas leaders have said they are ready to release civilian hostages, and Iran, Turkey and Qatar intend to participate in solving this important humanitarian problem," the minister said.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.