His Majesty The King Congratulates Austrian President On National Day

His Majesty King Mohammed VI has sent a congratulatory message to the Federal President of the Republic of Austria, Alexander Van der Bellen, on the occasion of his country's national holiday.

In this message, the Sovereign expresses His sincere congratulations to Van der Bellen, as well as His best wishes for further progress and prosperity to the Austrian people.

"I should like to take this opportunity to say how much I value the friendship between our countries and how keen I am to continue working with you to strengthen and expand our ties, for the mutual benefit of our peoples," HM the King points out.

