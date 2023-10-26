Egypt, Denmark Underline Grave Situation In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Egypt and Denmark stressed Thursday on the grave situation in the Gaza Strip and the need to avoid expanding the circle of violence due to its regional repercussions that threaten security and stability, stressing a priority is to improve the humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Advisor Ahmad Fahmi said in a statement that the remarks came during a phone call between Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi who received the call from Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen regarding the ongoing military situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Egyptian leader stressed that the only way out of the current crisis is to work on a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, with the importance of pushing at the present time to stop all military actions targeting civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Sisi stressed that Egypt is continuing its efforts to coordinate regional and international efforts to deliver urgent humanitarian and relief aid and ensure its entry into the Gaza Strip in order to spare the Palestinian people further suffering.

For her part, the Danish Prime Minister expressed great appreciation for the tireless Egyptian efforts made in this regard at various levels, which culminated in the organization of the Cairo Peace Summit. (end)

