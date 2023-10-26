Hundreds Of Thousands Of Indians Gather In Solidarity With Palestinians, Demand End To Killings

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Hundreds of thousands of Indians gathered in southern Indian state of Kerala on Thursday in solidarity with the Palestinian people and demanded an end to the killing of innocent civilians.

Addressing what is considered to be the biggest gathering in India so far in support of the Palestinians, Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal whose All India Muslim League organised the massive event, said that India has stood by the Palestinians ever since 1947 when their land was apportioned.

India through its Non Alignment Movement supported the Palestinians consistently since the time of father of nation Mahatma Ghandhi and through first Prime Minister Jawharlal Nehru and up to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, in a veiled reference to the pro-Israeli position of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The soft spoken leader also said in a strong tone that it is high time that Israel should put an end to the bombardment of innocent people in Gaza.

He condemned continues Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands and systematic mass killings, deprivation, expulsion, displacement, and denial of basic amenities.

Thangal stressed that resistance is the oxygen of the Palestinians and called for resolving the issue through political dialogue, stating that the gathering is an expression of solidarity of the Indian people with the Palestinians.

He also called on the international community, especially leaders of Western countries including the US and UK who are bend upon delivering lectures on freedom and democracy, to stop ignoring the just demands of the Palestinians for freedom.

He declared that Israel is a terrorist state and all countries that support Israel are supporting terrorism.

A number of parliamentarians, including Muhammad Bashir, Sashi Taroor, Abdul Samad Samdani, and representatives from the Kerala Legislative Assembly participated in the Palestine solidarity gathering along with students, adults, children and women.

Indian Parliamentarian and former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations, Sashi Taroor, called for an end to human rights violations against the Palestinian people.

He urged Israel to "put an end to the campaign of bombing, put an end to the deaths of innocent women and children and put an end to this war. Now, it is more than time to announce a ceasefire."

Appealing to 8,000 Jews who migrated to Israel from Kerala the former UN diplomat said: "We are sure they will get the message from these hundreds of thousands gathered here on the Kozhikode Beach, saying they want peace, they want harmony, they want brotherhood, they want coexistence."

On his part, MP Abdul Samad Samdani mentioned Mahatma Gandhi's position in support of the Palestinians.

He argued that position of Gandhi was built on mutual subjugation to British violations of human rights in India and Palestine.

He said that Gandhi opposed granting Jews Palestinians' land and homes by depriving the indigenous Palestinians of their rights, and conveyed Gandhi's position: "There is no moral or legislative law or military force to justify giving Palestine to Jews as a gift by the Allies."

"You have to seek Jerusalem in heavens or in your own hearts and not in the lands of Arabs," the MP said quoting Gandhi.

Ghandhi stood by his position despite several efforts to force him to disown supporting Palestinians as he had realised the apartheid mentality of Jewish people back then.

He also reminded the ruling dispensation that India is the land of Ghandhi who had rejected the Balfour Declaration back then saying "the nobler course would be the just treatment of Jews wherever they are born and brought up."

Member of Kerala Legislative Assembly from the Indian Union Muslim League, MK Muneer also came down heavily on the highhandedness and colonial mentality of the state of Israel saying occupying forces have always called the freedom fighters terrorists.

He substantiated his point citing Indian freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose.

"The British called the freedom struggles of Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose as terrorism. In the eyes of tyrants, the resistance in Gaza is labelled as terrorism. Israel is committing genocide, and Palestine is waging a struggle for freedom," he said urging the international community to interfere to end the massacre of innocent people in Gaza and West Bank. (end)

