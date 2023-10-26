Kuwait DM Concludes Visit To Riyadh, Returns Home

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah concluded his official visit to Riyadh Thursday that began Tuesday with visiting Kuwait Embassy's H.Q.

Sheikh Ahmad Fahad lauded the embassy's efforts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its role in boosting and backing the bonds of brotherhood and mutual cooperation between the two brotherly countries, Kuwait's Ministry of Defense said.

Upon arrival at the embassy, Sheikh Ahmad Fahad was received by Kuwait's Ambassador to the Kingdom Sheikh Sabah Nasser Al-Sabah, Military attachأ© Brigadier Mohammad Abdulnour, and the diplomatic mission and military attachأ©'s members.

During the visit, Sheikh Ahmad Fahad met some Kuwait's military personnel and conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the personnel.

Sheikh Ahmad Fahad expressed his pride to the Kuwaiti military personnel in Saudi Arabia, expressing his thanks and great appreciation to Saudi Arabia, and its leadership and people for warm reception and hospitality.

Sheikh Ahmad Fahad was seen off at King Khalid International Airport by Saudi Arabia's Deputy Defense Minister Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammad.

Sheikh Ahmad Fahad and his accompanying delegation returned home Thursday. (end)

