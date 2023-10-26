EU Leaders Meet Over Gaza With Divisions Among Their Ranks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Leaders of the 27-member European Union Saturday began their formal summit with Israel's war in Gaza on top of the agenda and amid conflicting positions on how to stop the war.

"It is a very decisive issue here on how to react on the Hamas attack on Israel.

The opinions are diverging from each other so it will be a deep and serious discussions," Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told journalists ahead of the summit.

"From a European point of view and from a Hungarian point of view, stability in both Israel and Egypt is crucial. "If they are unstable, the migration flows will come to Europe immediately, stability is in the interest of the Europeans," he added.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said he hoped the EU will "call for humanitarian cease-fire, humanitarian pause. I'm not obsessed about what language we use."

Varadkar stressed "in Ireland we have a lot of sympathy for the Palestinian people."

"To get a consensus of the 27 EU countries we have to compromise, we have to understand each other.

I believe it will be possible for us to come out tomorrow with a unified stance, even if do not agree on details," he said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on Israel to take its responsibility both for humanitarian access now and for stability in the longer term.

In the longer term, Rutte stressed there must be an independent, safe Palestinian state alongside a secure Israel.

Luxembourg's outgoing Prime Minister Xavier Bettel called an end to fighting between Israel and Hamas as he arrived at the summit.

"I don't give a damn how we call it," Bettel said, adding it was important to consider "all initiatives that would allow for cease-fire or a humanitarian pause," he said.

"What matters is that every day, there's people that are dying, children who are dying, women who are dying that have nothing to do with the war," Bettel said.

President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said Israel is trying to " defend itself in line with international law and international humanitarian " but also stressed on the importance of ensuring "humanitarian access."

"We will discuss how we can ensure that there is humanitarian access.

We feel that civilians must be protected always and everywhere. We will have a good discussion with the leaders, and I am confident that once again, we will affirm a very strong united position, he said.

EU countries' stubbornness on the issue of Israel-Hamas will make discussions particularly tough today, said Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov.

"It is difficult because each of the two sides thinks that they're absolutely right," Denkov said, adding that common ground was "missing" from the discussion.

Denkov said he was hopeful EU countries would find a compromise and agree that international law and human rights should be respected.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the international community should come together at a peace summit within the next six months to reach a "peace agreement between Israel and Palestine."

"The international community already recognizes Israel, and now what we need to do is to recognize the Palestinian state," he said.

"As prime minister of Spain, I would like to see a cease-fire for humanitarian purposes," he said. "But if we don't have that, at least a humanitarian pause in order to channel all the humanitarian aid that the Palestinian population needs urgently" he added.

On his part, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said "we must do everything to prevent an escalation of the conflict," adding that "this needs our solidarity."

He also called for the release of hostages and humanitarian assistance to reach Gaza.

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament said the EU summit is taking place with the "backdrop of war and geopolitical stability and the unity of Union and coherence will be tested more than before."

She noted that last week the European Parliament called for an humanitarian pause in Gaza. (end)

