Jordan, Spain Foreign Ministers Talk War In Gaza, Protecting Civilians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Spain Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares discussed Thursday over the phone protecting civilians and the "need" for adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.According to a Jordan Foreign Ministry statement, Safadi and Albares's discussions, part of Jordan's attempt to mobilise support for the draft resolution to the UN General Assembly, focused on efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Gaza Strip.Spain chairs the Council of the European Union.