Jordan, Luxemburg Foreign Ministers Talk Protecting Civilians

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn discussed Thursday over the phone protecting civilians and the "need" for adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations.According to a Jordan Foreign Ministry statement, Safadi and Asselborn's discussions, part of Jordan's attempt to mobilise support for the draft resolution to the UN General Assembly, focused on efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza, protect civilians and ensure upholding the rules of international humanitarian law.

