Safadi, ICRC President Talk Delivering Aid To Besieged Gaza

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mirjana Spoljaric, discussed Thursday in New York efforts to deliver humanitarian food and medical aid to besieged Gaza.According to a statement from the Jordan Foreign Ministry, Safadi and Spoljaric focused on the "need" to protect civilians and abide by the rules of international humanitarian law.

