Gaza Health Authorities Refuse Their Numbers Of Victims To Be Questioned After US Administration's Remarks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, October 26 (Petra) -- The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Dr Ashraf Qudra, accused the US Administration of being "devoid of all standards, morals, and basic values of human rights."Qudra accused the US Administration in a conference of being a mouthpiece of the Israeli government by questioning the validity of the announced figures regarding the numbers of casualties, victims and missing because of the "brutal" Israeli aggression against Gaza.He said in response to Israeli and US officials' scepticism about the accuracy of the death toll and the number of victims of the Israeli war that the Health Ministry in Gaza would announce the details and names "to share the details of the reality of the genocidal war committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people in front of the world's eyes and ears since October 7.He added that the Ministry is open to international institutions to review the health work system in the Gaza Strip."Let the world know that behind every number is the story of a person whose name and identity are known. Our people are not nobody who can be ignored," Qudra said.