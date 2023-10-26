Jordan, Iran Foreign Ministers Discuss Stopping Israeli War On Gaza

Amman, October 26 (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Thursday discussed efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and deliver aid to over 2.2 million civilians in the besieged Gaza Strip and the danger of a spillover.Safadi said efforts must focus on stopping the war and protecting civilians, noting the danger of the war expanding and impacting regional security.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.