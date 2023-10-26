Egypt's Premier, World Bank Official Talk Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, October 26 (Petra) -- Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly discussed Thursday with a World Bank official the need for the international community to ensure a ceasefire and contain the escalating in Gaza.Madbouly made his remarks during a meeting with the Managing Director for Operations at the World Bank, Anna Berdi, on the sidelines of the activities of the second day of the Global Gateway Forum organised by the European Commission in Brussels.The meeting focused on Egypt's efforts to stop the escalation in the besieged Gaza Strip and efforts at delivering humanitarian aid to the Strip.Madbouly reiterated the "importance" of international financial institutions - including the World Bank - in helping developing countries confront the repercussions of successive global crises.