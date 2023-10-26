Israeli Warplanes Kill 11 Palestinian Civilians In Gaza's Rafah

Gaza, October 26 (Petra) -- Israeli warplanes killed Thursday at least 11 Palestinian civilians and injured many more in a strike that targeted a house in Rafah, south of the besieged Gaza Strip.Palestinian sources reported that the Palestinian victims died when Israeli occupation aircraft bombed a house in the Algeneina neighbourhood in Rafah.

