FM Meets UN Chief In New York

New York, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, met Thursday with United Nations Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres, on the sidelines of the tenth emergency special session of the United Nations General Assembly on illegal Israeli actions in occupied East Jerusalem and the the rest of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.Safadi and Guterres discussed ways to intensify efforts aimed at mobilizing immediate and effective international support to stop the war on Gaza and its humanitarian catastrophe. He stressed the need to work to stop this war and ensure that it does not spread to the entire region.The meeting also covered the draft resolution presented by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in its capacity as Chairman of the Arab Group at the United Nations this month, on the necessity of protecting civilians and adhering to legal and humanitarian obligations, which will be put to a vote in the emergency special session of the General Assembly today.Safadi expressed appreciation for Guterres' support for justice, in line with the principles on which the United Nations was founded.