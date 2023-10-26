51St Annual Conference Of Jordanian Society Of Surgeons Launched

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) - Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, on Thursday inaugurated 51st Annual Conference of Jordanian Society of Surgeons (JSS) and 11th Conference of Surgical Specialty -Ministry of Health (MoH).Speaking at the opening ceremony, Safadi said medicine is a noble message and a remarkable humanitarian profession, especially in light of wars.He pointed to the Israeli brutal war in the Gaza Strip against civilians, which also targeted hospitals, schools, mosques and churches.Safadi added that the world today is truly selective, portraying the perpetrator as the victim and supports the Israeli narrative, referring to Israel's atrocities in killing Palestinian innocent children and women.In this regard, he called on the world to wake up to avoid the abyss, which makes talk about international law and humanity as worthless.For his part, Jordan Medical Association (JMA) President, Ziyad Zoubi, said JMA supports all scientific conferences held by the Kingdom's over 50 scientific societies, stressing importance of this event on presenting multiple new surgical techniques.Zoubi affirmed readiness of more than 1,000 Jordanian physicians to travel to Gaza to assist medical staff in the coastal enclave, especially Jordanian field hospital.