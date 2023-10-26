Joint Statement By Arab Fms Condemns Targeting Of Civilians, Violence

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministers of Jordan, the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and Morocco "condemned and rejected the targeting of civilians and all acts of violence and terrorism against them, and all violations and transgressions of international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law, by any party, including targeting civilian infrastructure and facilities."The foreign ministers' statement was made following the Cairo Peace Summit held in Cairo on October 21, and in light of the continued escalation that began on Saturday, October 7, in both Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory, especially in the Gaza Strip, the continued fall of innocent civilian victims, and the flagrant violations of international law. and international humanitarian law.In a joint statement on Thursday, the Foreign Ministers affirmed their condemnation of individual or collective forced displacement, as well as collective punishment, and the rejection of any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause at the expense of the Palestinian people and the peoples of the countries of the region, or to displace the Palestinian people outside their land in any way, as a grave violation of international humanitarian law and a war crime.They stressed the need to commit to working to ensure full respect for the 1949 Geneva Conventions, including those related to the responsibilities of the occupation force, the importance of immediate release of civil hostages and detainees, and ensuring the provision of safe, generous and humanitarian treatment for them in line with international law, while emphasizing the role of the International Committee of the Cross Red in this regard.They also underlined that the right to self-defense guaranteed by the United Nations Charter does not justify flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law, or the deliberate neglect of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the right to self-determination and ending the occupation that has continued for decades.The ministers called on the UN Security Council to oblige the parties to an immediate and sustainable ceasefire, noting that failure to characterize blatant violations of international humanitarian law amounts to giving the green light for the continuation and involving in these practices.The statement called for ensuring and facilitating the rapid, safe and sustainable access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip without obstacles in accordance with relevant humanitarian principles, and to mobilize additional resources in cooperation with the United Nations and its affiliated organizations and agencies, especially UNRWA.It expressed deep concern about the possibility of spreading the current confrontations and conflict to other regions in the Middle East, and called on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint, stressing that spreading this conflict will have serious impacts on the peoples of the region and for international peace and security.The statement also expressed deep concern about the escalation of violence in the West Bank, and called on the international community to support and enhance the Palestinian National Authority, and to provide financial support to the Palestinian people, including through Palestinian institutions.It underscored that the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict led to repeated acts of violence and suffering for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples and the peoples of the region.It urged the international community, especially the Security Council, to assume its responsibilities in order to achieve peace in the Middle East, make rapid, real and collective efforts to resolve the conflict and implement the two-state solution on the basis of relevant United Nations resolutions, ensuring the establishment of an independent, sovereign and viable Palestinian state on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.