Najjar Inaugurates Artistic Exhibition In Solidarity With Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Tafileh, Oct. 26 (Petra) -Minister of Culture, Haifa Najjar, said Jordanian artist clearly interacts with national and humanitarian issues, responds "sensitively" and uses his artistic and creative tools and talents to reflect atrocities committed by Israeli occupation in Gaza.During the opening ceremony of 8th Dana Creative Camp Exhibition under the theme: "Supporting Gaza," Najjar added this event, which came in solidarity and support for Gaza Strip, is viewed a fresh start of cultural work under exceptional circumstances, as Gaza people suffer a heinous attack by Israeli war machine.Held in southern Tafileh governorate, Najjar said the artists' paintings expressed a state of anger and denunciation, in line with Jordan's position to support Palestinian people by all means.Additionally, the minister explained that Jordan's response to the humanitarian needs in Gaza Strip stems from His Majesty King Abdullah II's historic position.Najjar noted the exhibition's works creatively express the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip, reflect humanitarian violations committed against Gaza people, and affirm Jordan's national and humanitarian position towards the Palestinian cause.