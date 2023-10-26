UAE Announces Remote Work For Some Employees Due To Unstable Weather

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 8:21 PM

Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 10:48 PM

Work and classes at all federal government offices and schools will be conducted remotely on Friday, October 27, following the heavy flooding brought by thunderstorms that hit the country on Thursday.

The UAE Council of Ministers issued the directive for remote work and noted this will not include federal employees whose presence are required at the workplace.

All private sector companies, meanwhile, have been urged by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) to“apply flexible work patterns” on Friday, given the current weather conditions.

Ensure health and safety

“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, which is necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements,” MoHRE said in a statement on Thursday.

“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” the ministry added.

Heavy rain and thunderstorm peaked by late Thursday afternoon, prompted the police to issue safety advisories across the country . Bottlenecks were reported on a number of roads due to waterlogging.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, also issued a directive on Thursday evening saying all government agencies in Dubai will have remote work.

Several private schools in Dubai have also informed parents that classes will be conducted online on Friday.

Many schools suspended classes early on Thursday. Activities were also cancelled or were made online due to adverse weather conditions.

More rains

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Dr Ahmed Habib from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) explained the UAE is affected by an extension of surface low pressure. Rains of varying intensities are expected in the next couple of days.

