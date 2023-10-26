HONOR's Groundbreaking Display Technology Defies Gravity With Ultra-Bounce Anti-Drop Innovation

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) HONOR remains resolute in its dedication to maintaining top-notch quality throughout every stage of product development. HONOR is serious about quality, and they put their products through more than 400 tests to make sure they can handle any situation. They have over 600 quality standards for design, development, materials, and manufacturing. Before HONOR smartphone is sold, it meets more than 20 global certification standards.

Recently, HONOR, announced the upcoming launch of the HONOR X9b 5G , the latest addition to its durable and trustworthy X Series. What is particularly noteworthy about the new smartphone is its robust and innovative HONOR ultra-bounce anti-drop display, which is anticipated to surpass expectations in terms of exceptional quality and durability. Here's an in-depth look at the reasons behind this.

HONOR ultra-bounce anti-drop display: 360° drop resistance

Human-centric design means preparing for unfavorable outcomes such as dropping your phone with foresight and innovation and HONOR demonstrates that in their new HONOR X9b 5G smartphone. Equipped with the cutting-edge HONOR Ultra-Bounce Anti-drop Display, the HONOR X9b 5G ensures outstanding durability and stability. Featuring an inventive material that forms a shock-absorbing structure around the phone, the HONOR X9b 5G offers impressive resistance to drops of up to 1.5 metres and provides 360° protection to all six faces and four corners of the phone even if dropped on a hard marble surface.

Three layers of screen protection for ultimate durability

The HONOR X9b features a new generation of protection with a three-layer structure of partial reinforcement of the screen, surrounding buffer protection of the screen, and sealing protection inside the main body. It uses an innovative cushioning material with very tiny pores that form around the screen to absorb up to 1.2 times the impact of the fall.

Created after hundreds of experiments to test its shock-absorbing properties, the HONOR X9b 5G is the first phone to feature HONOR's Ultra-bounce technology. The three layers of protection provide multiple support for the screen, frame, and internal compartments and surround the screen and the device to ensure stability and durability.