Loan Growth Spurs Emirates NBD's Profit

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Emirates NBD, Dubai's largest bank by assets, reported on Thursday 92 per cent profit surge to Dh17.5 billion for the first nine months of 2023“on significant loan growth, a stable low-cost funding base, increased transaction volumes and substantial recoveries.”

The lender's third-quarter profit exceeded Dh5 billion for the third consecutive quarter reflecting a buoyant regional economy, the bank said in a statement.

While the total income jumped 44 per cent to Dh32.7 billion“on excellent deposit mix, solid loan growth and strong fee and commission” growth across all business segments, the bank reported solid loan growth, up an impressive 8.0 per cent on strong retail lending momentum with corporate banking closing landmark deals for large multinational customers.

“Emirates NBD's market-leading deposit franchise grew Dh67 billion, including Dh33 billion of low-cost Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) in 2023. Strong retail lending momentum, coupled with landmark multinational-customer deals drove a healthy 8.0 per cent loan growth. All business units delivered higher income,” said the statement.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, vice-chairman and managing director of Emirates NBD, said nine-month profit hit a record high of Dh17.5 billion, reflecting the group's increasing regional presence and leading digital capabilities.“The buoyant economy, coupled with our focus on service excellence through new product and service delivery, is propelling growth. We expanded our branch network to 13 in Saudi Arabia, which is helping drive a 26 per cent y-o-y increase in lending across corporate and retail banking,” Al Qassim said.

He said the bank boosted lending to small and medium enterprises by 34 per cent in the UAE, supporting this important sector and bedrock of the economy.“We pledged our commitment to Net Zero 2050 and Gender Balance goals in the UAE and are proud to be the Principal Banking Partner of COP28.”

Shayne Nelson, group chief executive officer, said the remarkable profit growth was on the back of“significant loan growth, a stable low-cost funding base, increased transaction volumes and substantial recoveries.”

“We successfully rolled out the 'ENBD X' mobile banking app using the latest technology, security and user experience trends, propelling it to the number one banking app in the region. We expanded our digital wealth platform, giving customers access to more than 11,000 global equities, and enhanced our priority offering for ultra-high-net-worth customers, which helped drive 28 per cent growth in assets under management.”

Patrick Sullivan, group chief financial officer, said quarterly profit exceeded Dh5 billion for the third consecutive quarter as all business units generated a substantial increase in income.“The group's low-cost Current and Savings Account deposit base was stable in the third-quarter, enabling the bank to benefit from higher interest rates. The group's strong capital base enabled the balance sheet to grow 13 per cent to Dh836 billion in 2023.”