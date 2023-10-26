Du And Huawei Forge Strategic Partnership To Offer Innovative Partner Cloud Services At GITEX GLOBAL 2023

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, to jointly develop innovative cloud services catering to the evolving needs of the UAE market. The agreement was signed at GITEX GLOBAL 2023 in the UAE, aiming to identify the right segment and joint go-to-market (GTM) strategy for innovating cloud services for SMEs, start-ups, gaming, fintech, media & entertainment, automotive, Web3.0, etc. with tailor-made comprehensive offerings.

Under the agreement, du and Huawei will partner to set up local cloud infrastructure in the UAE. The key highlights and the benefits it offers to enterprises in the UAE include localised cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge technologies, and cost efficiency.

With all the infrastructure being set up locally, enterprises in the UAE can host all their applications locally, thus ensuring low latency, high bandwidth connections, and compliance with all local data sovereignty regulations. The service will also provide access to cutting-edge solutions such as big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and IoT to businesses in the UAE. Finally, UAE enterprises, especially SMEs, start-ups, gaming, fintech, media and entertainment, automotive, and Web 3.0, can benefit from scalable cloud solutions to reduce capital expenditure and lower their barriers to entry for innovative business.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO, du, said: "As we recognise the critical role of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in fueling the UAE's economy and the immense potential of start-ups in shaping the future, our collaboration with Huawei as a trusted technology partner represents a transformative step. By forging this alliance, we aim to empower the technology sector through unparalleled access to cutting-edge solutions that will foster a culture of innovation and unlock new opportunities. Our goals align with the UAE's national agenda, highlighting our shared commitment to nurturing a knowledge-based economy, fostering entrepreneurship, and driving technological advancements to propel the nation towards a sustainable future."

Speaking at the occasion, Liu Jiawei, CEO of Huawei UAE, said: "By leveraging the power of advanced technologies such as AI, cloud, and big data, enterprises can better understand their customers' needs and innovate with greater agility to craft a more personalised experience. We believe that collaboration across industries will drive innovation at scale. With this MoU, we have strengthened our partnership with du and further fueled the digitisation journey. Huawei and du are fully aligned to support the UAE government's vision of fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This new cloud service will be a game changer, providing local SMEs and start-ups with the tools they need to thrive in a highly competitive global market."

du and Huawei have successfully collaborated on multiple projects, including cutting-edge mobile services, fintech, and other ICT solutions that have accelerated digital transformation in the UAE. The two companies now aim to leverage their expertise and resources to deliver cloud services in the UAE.

Huawei has been operating in the UAE for over 22 years, supporting the country's digitalization goals in line with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071. Huawei Cloud continues working to provide Everything-as-a-Service, including Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Technology-as-a-Service, and Expertise-as-a-Service, aiming to help customers unleash the power of digital faster. Huawei Cloud was recognised in Gartner's 2022 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Infrastructure and Platform Services (CIPS). The number of Huawei Cloud developers now exceeds 4 million globally.

