Qatar-Turkish Forum Discuss Investment Opportunities Between Two Countries

Doha, Qatar: Celebrating 100 years of Turkish Republic, the Turkish Embassy in Doha organized a reception under the title 'Turkiye: Your Resilient Investment Partner', that was co-hosted by the Investment Office of Turkiye and Qatar Businessmen Association (QBA).

The delegates at the reception discussed investment opportunities that currently exists and those that can be enhanced further. Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance HE Mehmet Simsek highlighted in a presentation the new economic vision of Turkiye. He also addressed the developments witnessed by the Turkish economy during previous years, aimed at reassuring investors in the country.

President of the Qatari Businessmen Association H E Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani, Vice President of the Qatari Businessmen Association H E Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Thani Al Thani, Head of the Investment Office of the Turkish Presidency Burak Daglioglu and representatives of various businesses in Qatar attended the event.

Ambassador of Turkey, H E Dr Mustafa Göksu stressed on the depth of the strategic relations between Qatar and Turkey, the prospects for cooperation that brings the two countries together, and the strong relationship between the leaderships of the two countries.

Sheikh Faisal spoke on the strength of Qatari-Turkish relations and their prosperity economically and politically, pointing out the importance of strengthening joint trade cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

“Turkey is a qualitative and valuable investment platform and a distinguished destination for Qatari investment companies in various sectors, thanking the Turkish investment companies that have contributed to enhancing the tourism and industrial development witnessed by the State of Qatar,” added Sheikh Faisal.

Turkiye has attracted investments worth more than $250 billion since 2003, stated Daglioglu, adding that 7% of it came from the Gulf countries.

Giving details on the vision for the future, Daglioglu said,“We are working to attract foreign investment to Turkiye, as well as promoting various investment opportunities towards making Turkiye an ideal investment destination.”