X (Formerly Twitter) Introduces Video, Audio Calls To Platform

Washington: Social media platform X has launched a new feature that allows users to make video and audio calls to one another.

Many users received a notification of the availability of the new feature when opening the application on Android and iOS devices.

To activate this feature, go to Settings, click on the 'Privacy and Security' option, then choose 'Direct Messages.' From there, users can enable the voice and video call option once it appears.

X offers its users the flexibility to control who can communicate with them via calls. They can choose from contacts, people they follow, or verified account holders. The feature is being introduced gradually to all users.

X's CEO Elon Musk described this as an "Early version of video & audio calling on X," suggesting that numerous adjustments and improvements will be made in the coming period.

Previously, Musk stated that the voice and video call feature on X would operate across different operating systems on mobile devices and computers without the need to register a phone number.