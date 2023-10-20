Hallmark University Announces New Nursing Program To Help With Nursing Shortage In San Antonio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nursing students learning in hospital simulation.

Hallmark University school of nursing San Antonio campus.

Hallmark University launches Vocational Nursing program.

- Dr. Pamela MorenoSAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Hallmark University announce the launch of its new Vocational Nursing (VN) program. Classes will begin December 2023 and potential students can apply immediately at Hallmarkuniversity ."There is a significant shortage of nurses in the San Antonio area, and our goal with this new program is to help local hospitals and healthcare providers meet the demand for highly skilled nursing professionals." explained Dr. Pamela Moreno, dean of nursing at Hallmark University. The program offers multiple start dates in 2024 and has no prerequisites, making it accessible to a broad range of potential nursing students. In its inaugural run, the program will admit a maximum of 20 students.Hallmark University's 12-month VN program is designed to provide students with a comprehensive nursing education that includes hands-on training in state-of-the-art simulation labs and facilities, replicating real hospital and modern healthcare environments. Expert faculty will instruct and mentor students, preparing them to apply their knowledge and skills to improve the health and well-being of the greater San Antonio community.Hallmark University is well-known for its accelerated nursing programs, which are offered year-round, mirroring the pace of the healthcare industry. "Employers seek nurses who are not only qualified but can also excel in stressful and dynamic healthcare environments," stated Joe Fisher, President of Hallmark University. "Our nursing program at Hallmark University produces nurses who align with the qualities that healthcare employers are seeking."Applications for the Vocational Nursing Program are now being accepted. Prospective nursing students are encouraged to apply at Hallmarkuniversity to be part of a transformative program that not only addresses the nursing shortage in San Antonio but also prepares nursing professionals to thrive in the ever-evolving healthcare sector.##Since 1969, Hallmark University has been driven by its mission – to change lives. Everything we do revolves around our core values of integrity, excellence, efficiency, and effectiveness. We distinguish ourselves through our commitment to innovative academic degree programs, our alignment with our industry partners, and the development of character in every student.

Judy Jackson

Hallmark University

+1 2104222550

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok