DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- New Muslim Marriage and Dating App 'Joon' Launches on Oct 20, 2023.The app aims to help Muslim singles around North America to connect with each other and find their significant other in a more organic and natural way, built around facilitating real conversations.Joon is a unique platform that focuses on who the user is, rather than just their profile picture or superficial interests. The app's main goal is to create a space where users can start conversations and build connections based on their personalities, values, and interests."We understand that there are challenges with the current options available to find your spouse," said the founder of Joon. "That's why we created Joon – a free service which provides a safe and halal space for Muslim singles to connect with conversation first and get to know each other."Joon's unique algorithm takes into account a user's preferences, interests, and values, helping to match them with potential partners who share similar traits. The app also offers an easy to use interface, a range of tools and resources to help give users more confidence when navigating through prospective matches."We believe that finding love should be an enjoyable and fulfilling experience," added the founder. "That's why we designed Joon to be a platform where users can be themselves, connect with like-minded individuals, and ultimately find their soulmate."Joon is designed with features that help users create meaningful connections. The app allows users to send messages and connect with potential matches without the pressure of swiping or matching first. Users can also create a detailed profile highlighting their interests, hobbies, and values."We are thrilled to launch Joon on Friday, Oct 20, 2023 and help Muslim singles find their significant other," said the Joon team. "We believe that Joon is a game-changer for the Muslim marriage scene, and we are very excited to see the connections that are made through our app."Joon is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms and users can sign up and create a profile for free today.For more information, visit the Joon website at .Contact:Name: Joon TeamEmail:Joon is a Muslim led company based out of the United States. Joon was inspired by the growing challenge that Muslim singles face when trying to get married and find a spouse. The Joon team loves to help eligible singles connect and strives to make the matchmaking effort be easier while allowing users to have more control and information over the prospects - making the search a more natural and engaging experience. Designing our platform around conversation helps facilitate a more natural and fun interaction between men and women who are serious about marriage.

