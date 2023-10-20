Franchise Business Review Reveals 2023 Most Innovative Franchises

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

100 Franchise Companies Recognized as Most Innovative Franchise Brands in the Independent Survey of 38,000 Franchise Owners

- Eric Stites, Founder and CEO, Franchise Business ReviewPORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), a leading, independent market research firm serving the franchise sector, has announced the 2023 Most Innovative Franchise award recipients. The company performs independent surveys of franchise owners, providing data and insights on franchise system health and franchisee satisfaction. FBR publishes annual awards lists of the top franchises throughout the year, ranking the Top 200 Franchises and award-winning franchises in specific sectors.To identify the companies on this year's Most Innovative Franchises list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months' worth of data from over 38,000 franchisees representing 385 brands. Franchise owners were asked 33 benchmark questions about how creative and innovative their franchise system is, whether they believe their leadership team has a clearly defined vision for where the brand is headed, the robustness of the tools and technologies provided, and if they believe their franchise is agile and responsive to changing market trends.“Innovation requires a lot more than just having creative ideas and solutions. It requires strategic execution. Each company on our list of the Most Innovative Franchises has developed and implemented tools, processes, products, or services that enable and sustain long-term resiliency and growth,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review.“We are proud to recognize the franchises that prioritize and value innovation to support their franchisees' success and the brand's relevance.”FBR research recognizes the franchise companies with the highest combined scores in innovation, leadership, and overall satisfaction to identify this year's 100 Most Innovative Franchises. View the list here:Research on the Top Franchises for 2024 is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit:About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies.FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at .To read FBR publications, visit

