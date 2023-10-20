SCHEELS Bringing Second Store To Texas, Announcing Cedar Park Location

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The 240,000 square-foot All Sports store will open Fall 2026 in Cedar Park, north of Austin

FARGO, N.D., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Employee-owned SCHEELS is excited to bring its second All Sports store to Texas, scheduled to open Fall 2026 in Cedar Park. Construction on the new shopping destination will begin early next year at CedarView, a large development near the H-E-B Center soon to be home to Nebraska Furniture Mart (NFM), plus a convention center and hotel. SCHEELS will serve as the second core anchor in the development alongside NFM, and will feature 240,000 square-feet of premium retail adventure for the entire family. The Cedar Park SCHEELS joins The Colony location which opened in the north Dallas suburb in 2020, expanding the company's reach across the state.

"The people of North Texas have welcomed SCHEELS with open arms and we could not be more excited to bring another location to the state," said SCHEELS CEO Steve M. Scheel. "Our location in The Colony at Grandscape is another NFM development, and we could not pass up the opportunity to work alongside the NFM team again. We look forward to building upon our partnership and bringing another unmatched retail experience to the Austin community when we open our doors in Cedar Park."

Cedar Park SCHEELS will be home to entertainment attractions, specialty shops, and boutiques showcasing premium products and top brands. The store will stock more than one million pieces of inventory throughout 75 specialty shops, all staffed by true experts who go through SCHEELS University training with specific focus on helping customers achieve their goals.

Like other SCHEELS locations, the store will be a destination for fun with plenty of family-friendly attractions. These include a 65-foot Ferris Wheel, 16,000-gallon saltwater aquarium with more than 600 fish, a wildlife mountain, and Fuzziwig's Candy Shop. Shoppers will have the opportunity to enjoy interactive arcade games and sports simulators, and specialty treats at Ginna's Cafe, a restaurant serving gourmet soups and sandwiches, homemade fudge, and specialty coffee.

"SCHEELS is a one-of-a-kind destination retail experience that showcases not only an incredible selection of the best brands, but also the best in customer service," said NFM Chief Strategy and Development Officer Jeff Lind. "They truly offer a unique experience in the area of sporting goods and so much more. I'm so proud to welcome them to CedarView and look forward to them being neighbors of NFM."

Cedar Park SCHEELS, an employee owned company, will employ more than 500 associates, who look forward to bringing their expertise and enthusiasm when the store opens in Fall 2026. The majority of these associates will be hired locally, meaning hundreds of new jobs for the Cedar Park community. The store will be the company's 35th location, with 32 existing stores and 2 others scheduled to open in 2024 in Meridian, Idaho and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

SCHEELS History:

Three acres of potatoes were the seed for the first SCHEELS store in 1902. Frederick A. Scheel, a German immigrant, used the $300 he earned from that first harvest as the down payment on the first SCHEELS, a small hardware store in Sabin, Minn. Over the years, SCHEELS opened in surrounding communities including Fargo in 1930, where the Corporate Offices are located. Customer interest grew and sports lines were added to the product mix.

SCHEELS is now a 32-store operation with stores in 14 states including North Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, Montana, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Nevada, Illinois, Utah, Kansas, Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. Currently, Steve D. Scheel, the great grandson of SCHEELS founder, is the company's Chairman of the Board, and great-great grandson Steve M. Scheel is CEO. Todd Anderson serves as President and oversees SCHEELS daily operations of more than 11,000 associates.

