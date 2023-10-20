Introducing DC Men In ECE: Championing Men Of Color In Early Childhood Education

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an ambitious stride towards diversifying the field of early childhood education, we are thrilled to introduce DC Men in ECE (Early Childhood Education), a new organization dedicated to recruiting and retaining men of color within Washington D.C.'s early childhood education landscape.

Nationwide, just 3.2% of those working in Early Childhood Education are men - and the percentage of men of color is much smaller. DC Men in ECE's inception is a testament to the pivotal role that men play in shaping young minds and serving as role models that ensure

a bright and purposeful future for young children. The organization aims to dissolve barriers, foster a sense of community, and ensure that voices and talents are recognized and nurtured on the path to create a more diverse and inclusive workforce within ECE.

DC Men in ECE's Inaugural Annual Conference: A Tri-fold Vision

As an emblematic kickoff, DC Men in ECE announces its inaugural annual conference that is guided by the planning group's vision:

Improved Teaching and Learning Practices: Through engaging workshops, interactive discussions and exercises, attendees will be equipped with tools and knowledge to increase the quality of early childhood education children receive in DC.

Increased Self-Development Skills : A series of self-reflective sessions and resources will be available, focusing on self-care, personal growth, resilience tailored to the unique experiences of men of color in the ECE field.

Increased Career Mobility Opportunities: Advancing in the field should be an attainable goal for all. We will dive into strategies for career progression, shattering barriers, and creative avenues for professional growth within the field.

Date: October 28, 2023

Time: 8:00 AM-4:00 PM

Location: Gallaudet University Conference Center and Hotel

800 Florida Avenue NE Washington, DC

Registration: Free

