Retired Green Beret Emerges As The 2023 Big-Game Hero

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing the 2023 Big-Game Hero, Russell Newton

Russell Newton walks with $25,000 and a fully outfitted bull elk hunt at Vermejo.

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES , October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The results are officially in, and one winner emerged among tens of thousands of sportsmen and women across the country for the annual Big-Game Hero Competition. Russell Newton, a retired Green Beret and lifelong hunting enthusiast, has earned the coveted title of Big-Game Hero 2023 and an impressive cash prize of $25,000. Adding to this triumph, Newton is set to embark on the ultimate adventure-a fully outfitted, 5-day bull elk hunt at the prestigious Vermejo Ranch in New Mexico.

Newton, whose love for hunting traces back to his childhood spent on a family farm, expressed his exhilaration about winning:“I'm pretty excited about this. I'll be riding this high for a while.” His dedication to the sport endured despite a hiatus during his 25-year military service, and now, as a retiree, he is rekindling his passion for the great outdoors.

The annual Big-Game Hero Competition aims to bring awareness to the importance of wildlife conservation. To support this mission, Big-Game Hero, LLC will donate a portion of the net proceeds to Conservation First USA , a 501(c)(3) organization launched by a volunteer group of sports enthusiasts. Every dollar raised by the charity goes directly into conservation efforts in the Southwest.

Those interested in learning more can visit biggamehero .

Rick Diaz

Big-Game Hero, LLC

email us here