GALT Aerospace With Partners ACLC And ASI Awarded $7M Joint Data Network Operations (JDNO) Program

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Global Air Logistics and Training, Inc. (GALT Aerospace or GALT) with partners, Advanced Computer Learning Company, LLC (ACLC ) and Advanced Strategic Insight, Inc. (ASI ), have been awarded a $7M, 4 year Task Order to deliver curriculum development, maintenance, and training support services for the Joint Staff (JS), J-7 Joint Interoperability and Data Link Training Center (JID-TC), at the Pope AAF, Fort Liberty, North Carolina. The GALT-ACLC-ASI team was competitively awarded this order through the SeaPort-NxG IDIQ on September 29, 2023.GALT Aerospace, a Non-Traditional, Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, partnered with ACLC and ASI to create a technically advanced team of small businesses that will provide expert training services to the Joint Staff, J-7 at Fort Liberty. In 2021, because of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2) related transformations in the DoD's C2 realm-across all services and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff mandates, the JID-TC prioritized the need to create a series of Joint Domain Network Officer Staff Courses to develop personnel who can manage the Joint Data Networks to support C2 processes and enhance decision advantage. The GALT-ACLC-ASI team was selected among numerous industry submissions and now begins a progressive effort of course development to educate, train, and certify JDNO Officers.GALT Chief Strategy Officer, David Heist, notes,“GALT has grown tremendously across the last few years with a distinct focus on providing CJADC2-related capabilities to the warfighter across the forces. This JDNO program is a major win for GALT, and an emphasis on our subject matter expertise in all things CJADC2. We look forward to working with our teammates, ACLC and ASI, to continue our mission to provide advanced solutions and incredibly relevant training direct to the warfighter.”Following contract kickoff at Fort Liberty, ACLC President, Wade Owens, said“ACLC has provided the JID-TC with outstanding academic instruction and support services since 2021. We are proud to expand our role in supporting Joint Warfighters by providing our Teammates, GALT and ASI, with world class Instructional Systems Design and Curriculum Development services.ASI Vice President, Shayne Yorton, agreed, saying, "ASI is excited to work again with the JID-TC to train future JDNOs across the Services. ASI has been fortunate to provide our subject matter experts to shape the future of CJADC2, and the team is looking forward to teaching these ever-changing concepts to the Joint Force. The team of GALT, ACLC and ASI will continue the JID-TC legacy of training the Warfighter in networked interoperability concepts and procedures for the Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff to meet Joint Commanders' enduring and emerging mission needs.”The GALT-ACLC-ASI team provides industry leading common tactical, operational, and strategic information network expertise in support of the JTF Commanders and their operational staffs ability to plan and execute joint military operations. The JDNO Training Program will provide a strategic edge to the Joint Task Force as they train and execute a concise, timely and actionable common operational picture. Designed to be an immersive CJADC2 training experience, the JDNO course will enable the Joint Forces to train their staff on mission-critical information sharing across domains.About GALT AerospaceGALT Aerospace is a non-traditional defense contractor and Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), focused on Command, Control, and Communication (C3) systems and how best to move warfighting information forward across multiple domains. For more information, visit or reach out to David Heist at (703) 606-2702.About ACLCAdvanced Computer Learning Company (ACLC) is a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), founded in 2003 and headquartered in Fayetteville, NC. We provide our clients with industry-leading Training and Education (T&E), Mission Support and Medical Training services. ACLC's current customers include the Joint Staff J-7, U.S. Army, USSOCOM and other Department of Defense (DoD), and Federal customers. ACLC is a proven, trusted contracting partner with mature, reliable management practices, using industry-standard tools such as Unanet and Microsoft Office and maintains a Top-Secret Facility Clearance. For more information, visit or reach out to Wade Owens at 910-779-2254.About ASIAdvanced Strategic Insight is a motivated small business that provides the highest levels of experience and expertise to the Department of Defense and the defense industry. Our team of nearly 100 multi-domain experts from all five services in the DoD offers a robust and current network across the globe to provide world-class skillsets to solve challenging government and industry problem sets. For more information, visit or reach out to Shayne Yorton at .

