Unveiling Papallacta Thermal Oasis Near Quito

QUITO, ECUADOR, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- One of the top rated excursions during a trip to Quito is a visit to Papallacta , located just 67km away, in the Eastern Cordilleras in the Andes. It offers visitors the chance to enjoy a day of disconnection, luxury and treatments with the healing properties of its springs.The Papallacta spa boasts 10 thermal pools of different temperatures and sizes, as well as a 3 cold water spring pools. These facilities allow visitors to enjoy a relaxing thermal bath to promote both health and relaxation. The premises also offer a spa, where visitors can indulge in a wide range of treatments, as well as a restaurant dishing up the best cuisine in the area.The thermal springs in Papallacta are of volcanic origin, clear, with a temperature range of between 35 and 64oC. Thanks to their privileged location between the Cayambe and Antisana volcanoes, their hydro-thermal wealth is unique, creating a perfect environment in the pools. The waters offer great health benefits, they are anti-allergic, anti-inflammatory, diuretic, anti-rheumatic and sedative, which makes them natural allies for the physical and mental wellbeing of their visitors.There are different ways to get to the Papallacta spa. Visitors can choose to go by car, book a private tour from Quito, travel by public bus or take a taxi.Whether looking for a relaxing getaway close to Quito, or wanting to enjoy the healing properties of the thermal springs, a visit to the Papallacta spa is definitely the perfect excuse to spend a bit longer in the capital.About Quito Tourism BoardQuito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic centre, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavours with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.

