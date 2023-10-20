“THE RUBBER ROOM, VOLUME 2” EXPLORES CENTURY-OLD SECRETS OF THE RAILROAD INDUSTRY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Rubber Room, Volume 2

Ivan Bosanko's novel is set to keep readers on the edge of their seats, skillfully intertwining themes of change, commitment, and challenges.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Romantic relationships are not always a breeze; it demands effort and negotiation for a smooth voyage through life's relational seas. In Ivan Bosanko's compelling novel, it delves into the nuanced dance of change, commitment, and challenges. Follow Katey and Jerry as they brave the stormy waters of not only their personal connection but also a corporate vendetta, unveiling a narrative woven with the threads of love and corporate vendetta.Set against the evocative backdrop of the 1950s, “The Rubber Room, Volume 2” is Ivan Bosanko's fifth novel. It invites readers on a nostalgic journey through an industry with a century-old secret-the railroad. In this highly anticipated sequel, Bosanko masterfully weaves a tale that follows the lives of Katey and Jerry, a couple weathering the storms of personal and professional tumult. As they face the relentless machinations of a vindictive CEO, even to the point of physical threats, their love and resilience are put to the ultimate test. The novel promises an unparalleled experience, blending historical richness with a thrilling narrative that explores the depths of the human spirit.Penned in 2012 and republished at the start of 2023, Ivan Bosanko's adept storytelling achieves greater heights in this latest release. The novel intricately threads a tale that is simultaneously gripping and heartening, introducing a memorable cast whose presence lingers in the reader's minds well beyond the conclusion. This underscores his prowess in crafting narratives that surpass temporal boundaries and resonate with timeless, universal themes.A luminary in the literary world, Ivan Bosanko's achievements include receiving prestigious awards from national and international literary communities. Who's Who honored him as the "Man of the Year'' in 2009, followed by his induction into their "Hall of Fame '' in 2010. Bosanko's journey, which began with publishing his own newspaper at the age of twelve, has evolved into a prolific career marked by insightful storytelling and impactful narratives."The Rubber Room, Volume 2" is now available on his website at and on Amazon for readers eager to embark on an adventure that combines the allure of a bygone era with a contemporary narrative that resonates with today's readers. Can Katey and Jerry triumph over the manipulations of an egotistical railroad mogul? Will love prove stronger than adversity? Dive into the pages of Ivan Bosanko's latest creation to find out!About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press

+17142495529 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

Other