CAROL JOAN CAMPBELL UNVEILS HER LOVE FOR NATURE IN A 43-PAGE PICTURE BOOK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Verses from a Garden, and Other Nature Things

Take a poetic odyssey with "Verses from a Garden, and Other Nature Things," as it weaves together the magic of language and the allure of the natural world.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Earth's vitality emerges from nature's embrace, like a beautiful garden nestled within the complexities of existence. It choreographs a dance of harmonious balance, much like verses and words compose a poetic garden that articulates the myriad experiences of life. Each blossom and stanza tells a story, weaving a rich tapestry that celebrates the inherent beauty interwoven into the very essence of one's collective journey. Much like how Carol Joan Campbell made a tribute to nature's beauty, where every verse portrays the enchanting hues of a magical garden."Verses from a Garden, and Other Nature Things " invites readers to explore the wonders of nature through Campbell's poetic lens. As each page unfolds a new facet of the natural world, it reveals Carol Joan Campbell's keen observations and love for the vibrant tapestry that embodies nature. From the brilliant hues of flowers to the rhythm of nature's dance, the verses evoke a sense of wonder and joy.With an illustrious literary background that includes notable works such as "A Collection of Carol's Creations", "Death Speaks", "The Devil on my Doorstep", "Between Webster and ME", and "My Book of Special Holidays", Carol Joan Campbell brings her unique storytelling flair to this delightful collection of poems. As a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she has found special joy in crafting tales that resonate with the hearts of children.In a nod to her commitment to children's education and safety, Campbell composed songs for the 1997 children's CD titled "Why Knot Play By the Rules." The CD, featuring songs that teach safety rules in a pleasant and engaging manner, includes the award-winning track "You Don't Have Fins," which secured 4th place in John Lennon's international children's songwriters competition.Whether you're a seasoned poetry connoisseur or someone discovering the magic of verse for the first time, "Verses from a Garden, and Other Nature Things" promises a captivating and immersive experience. Campbell's words invite readers to connect with the profound beauty of nature, fostering a renewed appreciation for the wonders that often go unnoticed.Embark on a poetic journey with Carol Joan Campbell, where the language of nature is translated into verses that resonate with the soul. Now available for purchase on Amazon and other leading bookstores, grab a copy today!About Inks & Bindings:Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.

JORELOU GABATO

Inks and Bindings, LLC

+ + +1 7142495529

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other