HALLOWEEN WEEKEND GUIDED TOURS AT BUFFALO BILL's HOUSE

Precious Moments at Buffalo Bill's House

PERRYOPOLIS, PA, USA, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It's officially spooky season. One chilling way to celebrate is to check out Buffalo Bill's House, the real film site where the cinematic climax of the five-time Academy Award winning movie, "The Silence of the Lambs," was filmed. The Halloween weekend house tours currently have limited tickets available October 27 – 29 as tour slots are quickly selling out.Last month, Buffalo Bill's House hosted actress Brooke Smith, who appeared in the film as the original victim in the well, Catherine Martin. Brooke met many fans on the weekend long tours, signed autographs and even got into the on-premises replica well for some truly scary pics with fans.During each of the exclusive tours, a small group of guests will be able to visit Buffalo Bill's House in its entirety as well as the sprawling property. Tours will be conducted by Buffalo Bill's House owner, Chris Rowan, and will last approximately two hours in total length. Guests will be permitted to take pictures of their favorite on-site“Silence” filming locations, and are encouraged to re-enact movie scenes that were shot at Buffalo Bill's House for a true interactive experience.Tours are $69.00 per person and the following Halloween weekend 2023 dates are currently available:Friday, October 27th 12pm – 2 pm ETSaturday, October 28th: 10am-12pm ET1pm – 3pm ET (2 SPOTS LEFT)4pm – 6pm ET7-9pm ETSunday, October 29th: 10am-12pm ET;1pm – 3pm ET (SOLD OUT)To book a tour now, please access this link:Upcoming Halloween weekend house tours:Additional Tour Details:In addition, for the third year in a row, Buffalo Bill's House has been invited to participate in the annual Soldiers & Sailors Museum's 'The Silence of the Lambs Night' on Friday, Oct. 27th from 5:30-10:30pm. The museum, located in Pittsburgh, is the site where the original“cage” scene from the movie was filmed with actor Anthony Hopkins, who played the terrifying Dr. Hannibal Lecter, and where he carried out his gruesome escape.Exclusive Buffalo Bill's House gift souvenirs and apparel are available for purchase at the museum event and at the conclusion of each tour. These items include: T-Shirts, Body Lotion, Coffee Mugs, Enamel Pins, Lip Balm, Magnets, Tote Bags and Bumper Stickers. Items that will be available can also be found in the online gift shop.Buffalo Bill's House is currently running a Winter Sale on overnight stays. A 25% OFF discount is automatically applied for 2 or more nights. A 30% OFF discount is available for 4 nights or more, but for a limited time only! (Please call 833) or email to claim 30% OFF 4 nights or more. Gift certificates are also available. Additional Promo Codes and updates on the house are available by subscribing to the mailing list.Buffalo Bill's House, the boutique accommodation and cinematic destination, features a beautiful, three-floor, four-bedroom Queen Anne Victorian home situated on two acres of lush property. It is a private rental and guests get exclusive use of the entire house only with the people they have booked with. The house accommodates a maximum number of eight guests at a time and does not allow any unauthorized visitors or large parties to the home or on the premises. Want a unique experience that can only be found at Buffalo Bill's House? Then book a stay at this one-of-a-kind private rental located approximately 30 miles outside Pittsburgh.TO BOOK AN OVERNIGHT STAY AT:VIEW OUR OVERNIGHT RATES AT:For more information about on-location filming at Buffalo Bill's House,please visit our website:INSTAGRAM (10K+ followers):FACEBOOK (6K+ followers):TIKTOK (14K+ followers):TWITTER:Press inquiries please contact:

