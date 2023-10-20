Bartholomew Media Group Partners With RKO Construction To Elevate Digital Presence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bartholomew Media Group partners with RKO Construction to offer roofing contractors unparalleled digital marketing services, from SEO to social media.

- Tom Bartholomew - ceoBEAR LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bartholomew Media Group, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in SEO, social media management, and website design, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with RKO Construction. This collaboration aims to enhance RKO Construction's online presence and expand its reach in the construction and roofing sectors.A Trusted Partner for Roofing CompaniesBartholomew Media Group is a trusted partner for roofing companies, offering specialized marketing strategies that cater to the industry's unique needs. "Roofing companies have specific challenges and opportunities when it comes to digital marketing," says Tom Bartholomew, CEO of Bartholomew Media Group. "We're proud to offer tailored solutions to help them reach their full online potential."Comprehensive Marketing ServicesAs part of the partnership, Bartholomew Media Group will provide RKO Construction with a multitude of marketing services, including monthly SEO, blog content, and social media management. The agency recently launched RKO Construction's new website, showcasing its expanded service offerings, including its new Ranch Services division.About Bartholomew Media GroupEstablished in March 2020 by Tom Bartholomew, Bartholomew Media Group has rapidly emerged as a trusted partner for roofing contractors seeking to elevate their online presence. The agency specializes in delivering targeted digital marketing solutions that address the unique challenges and opportunities within the roofing industry. From crafting high-converting websites to executing effective Google Ads campaigns, Bartholomew Media Group provides a full spectrum of services designed to boost lead generation, enhance online visibility, and drive business growth for roofing contractors.About RKO ConstructionRKO Construction is a leading construction company specializing in multi-family housing, commercial construction, and now, ranch services. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, RKO Construction has become a go-to builder for diverse projects in the DFW area of Texas.

